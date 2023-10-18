Israel-Palestine conflict: Emirates extends flight suspension between Dubai and Tel Aviv

Awards recognise the excellence in the franchise industry
Emirates Airline has extended its suspension of flights to and from Israel. The Dubai-based carrier said all flights to and from Tel Aviv have been suspended until October 26.
The airline had earlier suspended flights till October 20.
“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority,” the airline said.
Passengers with onward connections to Tel Aviv on cancelled Emirates flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin “until further notice”.
“Customers affected by the suspension should contact their booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries. Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before October 11, 2023, for travel until November 30.”
Emirates had first suspended flights to Israel on October 13. It operated its last Tel Aviv-Dubai flight on October 12.
