UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE flies in 32 wounded Palestinians from Gaza

Upon arrival, medical teams swiftly transported the patients to hospitals for immediate care

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 2:33 PM

The 14th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Wednesday in response to the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE's hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport, the plane landed at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 32 Palestinians who were accompanied by 64 family members.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Upon arrival, medical teams swiftly transported the patients to hospitals for immediate care, while the remaining cases and their companions were taken to the Emirates Humanitarian City for accommodation.


Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has been a steadfast supporter of Gaza, launching 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' in November 2023 to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE