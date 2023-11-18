UAE President issues new directive to fly in 1,000 Palestinian cancer patients from Gaza

File photo

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 3:11 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 3:21 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday issued a new directive to fly in 1,000 Palestinian cancer patients so they can get treatment in UAE hospitals.

The new order covers cancer patients of all ages from the war-torn Gaza Strip —expanding Sheikh Mohamed's earlier directive of hosting 1,000 sick and injured Palestinian children and their families.

Earlier today, the first batch of children and women from Gaza arrived in Abu Dhabi and were immediately transported to local hospitals.

The initiative comes as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians caught in war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Besides these directives and the shipment of humanitarian aid, the country is also running relief efforts on the ground. Under its Gallant Knight 3 operations, it is building a field hospital within the Gaza Strip, as well as three desalination plants for Palestinians' water supply.

(With inputs from WAM)

