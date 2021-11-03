UAE Flag Day: Patriotism soars at Galadari Brothers Group

Senior officials, directors, heads of departments and the rest of the staff joined the celebration

by Saman Haziq Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 10:12 PM

The headquarters of the Galadari Brothers Group came alive in UAE colours on Wednesday as hundreds of employees waved and raised the national flag, expressing their pride and love of the country.

Senior officials, directors, heads of departments and the rest of the staff joined the celebration, wearing the national colours or a sash draped over their shoulders.

With Covid protocols in place, the group gathered at the front lawn of its headquarters in Al Quoz for the flag-raising and cake-cutting ceremony.

Among those present at the Flag Day event were Suhail Galadari and Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairmen of Galadari Brothers; Ibrahim Galadari; Mohamed Yahya Kazi, Group CEO and Director of the company; Hesham Khoory, Board Member; Rajeev Khanna, COO; Saghir Ahmed Khan, CFO; Vinay Kamat , Editor-in-Chief of Khaleej Times; Sohail Navaz, Head of Digital at Khaleej Times; Ahmed Osman, CEO of Food and Beverage Division; and Axel Dreyer, CEO of Automotive Division.

Expressing his pride and appreciation of his homeland, Suhail Galadari said: “Being based in the UAE for over 50 years, Galadari Group is one of the longest-running conglomerates in the UAE, showcasing a symbol of the strength of the nation.

"This year, the occasion becomes all the more special as we are also celebrating the spectacular achievements of the UAE over the past five decades, as it gears up to mark its 50th National Day next month. Flag Day is a national occasion to renew our pledge of staying true to our country, the UAE, highlighting its culture of unity and tolerance, and working hard to build a better future for our future generations.”

Calling it a momentous occasion, Mohammed Galadari said: “It brings me great pride and honour to see our country’s flag raised annually on this dedicated day with such zeal and fervour, as we all come together to share this spirit of unity with everyone — both citizens and expatriates. The UAE Flag Day has become a key occasion to foster national spirit and honour the cherished values of the country, while also underlining the importance of the nation’s flag, which is a symbol of pride.”

The Flag Day is a tribute to the UAE leadership’s nation-building efforts for decades, Mohamed Yahya Kazi added.

“The flag is a symbol of sovereignty and national unity, and celebrating this day annually is also a reminder that we live in a great country that is a role model for the world when it comes to the spirit of co-existence, humanitarian work and tolerance. We are incredibly proud to be living in a country like the UAE and calling it our second home,” he said.