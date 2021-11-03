Look: 3,000 flags form Expo 2020 logo at Dubai beach

A seating installation at the Flag Garden also spells out ‘Expo 2020’

Photo: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 5:37 PM

Hundreds of flags have been used to form the intricate Expo 2020 Dubai logo. About 3,000 flags form the circular logo at the Flag Garden in Jumeirah’s Kite Beach.

Additionally, a seating installation at the garden spells out ‘Expo 2020’.

The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Brand Dubai celebrated the UAE Flag Day on Wednesday at the garden.

Held annually to mark the UAE Flag Day, the garden features hundreds of flags to form different images. In the past, flags have been used to form the images of UAE leaders.

Mona Al Marri, director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “The launch of the eighth edition of the ‘Flag Garden’ has come at a time when the UAE is celebrating some of the biggest milestones in its history – the mega global event Expo 2020 Dubai and the 50th anniversary of the country’s foundation.

“The annual event organised in Jumeriah is part of our efforts to highlight the country’s unique development journey and its various achievements while creating an iconic image with UAE flags that conveys a strong sense of national pride. Through such innovative artistic initiatives, we also seek to communicate the nation’s unique history, cultural identity and aspirations.”

The Expo 2020 Dubai logo is inspired by a 4,000-year-old ring found at ‘Saroug Al Hadeed’, an ancient archeological site discovered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2002 in Al Marmum.