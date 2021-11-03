Look: 3,000 flags form Expo 2020 logo at Dubai beach

The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary
UAE19 hours ago
Hundreds of flags have been used to form the intricate Expo 2020 Dubai logo. About 3,000 flags form the circular logo at the Flag Garden in Jumeirah’s Kite Beach.
Additionally, a seating installation at the garden spells out ‘Expo 2020’.
The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Brand Dubai celebrated the UAE Flag Day on Wednesday at the garden.
Held annually to mark the UAE Flag Day, the garden features hundreds of flags to form different images. In the past, flags have been used to form the images of UAE leaders.
Mona Al Marri, director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “The launch of the eighth edition of the ‘Flag Garden’ has come at a time when the UAE is celebrating some of the biggest milestones in its history – the mega global event Expo 2020 Dubai and the 50th anniversary of the country’s foundation.
“The annual event organised in Jumeriah is part of our efforts to highlight the country’s unique development journey and its various achievements while creating an iconic image with UAE flags that conveys a strong sense of national pride. Through such innovative artistic initiatives, we also seek to communicate the nation’s unique history, cultural identity and aspirations.”
ALSO READ:
The Expo 2020 Dubai logo is inspired by a 4,000-year-old ring found at ‘Saroug Al Hadeed’, an ancient archeological site discovered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2002 in Al Marmum.
The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary
UAE19 hours ago
The 12,000sqm development will further enhance Hudayriyat Island as the city’s main cycling hub
UAE20 hours ago
The President, Dubai Ruler and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed their sympathy over the death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
UAE21 hours ago
Fahd Taimor picks scenic locations in different neighbourhoods across Dubai to complete his challenge
UAE21 hours ago
A whopping 79 per cent of youth in the GCC strongly feel their government is capable of driving effective climate change mitigation measures
UAE21 hours ago
Initiative was launched as part of the World Leaders' Summit at COP26
UAE22 hours ago
It is ranked behind Ireland and Spain in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
UAE23 hours ago
Residents to refrain from bursting crackers or utilise single-use plastics
UAE23 hours ago