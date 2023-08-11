UAE: First-of-its-kind coding school to hold boot camp

Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023

42 Abu Dhabi, a first-of-its-kind coding school in the GCC, has opened applications for candidates to register and join its boot camp called ‘Piscine,’ which kick offs on September 4.

The intense camp is being held to select candidates to enroll in its tuition-free coding school based in the Mina Zayed area.

The Piscine, derived from the French word for ‘swimming pool,’ is an immersive 25-day boot camp that will test candidates’ computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it.

“We are pleased to host our fourth Piscine this year, reaffirming our efforts in building a generation of skilled coders, equipped to drive the emirate’s digital transformation,” Marcos Muller Habig, acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said.

358 jobs, internships

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.

Students who join 42 Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the school’s strategic partner network with leading organisations and companies across different industries and sectors, such as Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Government Support, Microsoft, and Beacon Red.

Through the school’s strategic network of partners, 42 Abu Dhabi provides Emirati talents with sponsorship opportunities and offers stipends for every UAE national who joins the school.

In the past year, 358 job and internship opportunities were offered to 42 Abu Dhabi students, including 109 sponsorships for UAE national students.

All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the school’s Common Core, four additional modules, and a six-month internship are eligible to receive a diploma in software development recognised by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.

“At 42 Abu Dhabi, we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering a digitally aware and technology-driven talent pool of coders. In doing so, we empower our students to lead successful and rewarding careers in emerging digital fields,” Habig said.

Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 475 students, including 137 Emiratis, to further support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce.

How to apply

Candidates interested in joining the camp may visit 42 Abu Dhabi’s official website: www.42AbuDhabi.ae. They will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi’s pre-selection ‘Game’ – an online assessment, which evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests – and attend an in-person check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology. Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding program and start their exceptional learning journey.

While no previous coding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18 years old and above, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

