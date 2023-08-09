UAE: 9 children on ventilators graduate in hospital after special educational programme

The kids aged 2 to 4 were enrolled in the 'Tiny Treasures' programme, includes subjects such as math, languages, and art

Wed 9 Aug 2023

Nine children receiving long-term ventilated care have successfully completed the ‘Tiny Treasures’ educational programme offered at a hospital in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialised long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services. ‘Tiny Treasures’ is a unique in-house programme offered to paediatric patients to pursue education while receiving long-term care.

In the ‘Tiny Treasures’ 2023 cohort, nine graduates were awarded certificates in a colourful ceremony featuring family members and caregivers.

The graduation ceremony celebrates the achievements of children aged between two and four who have successfully completed the programme at the Amana Healthcare Paediatric Long-Term Care Hospital in Al Ain.

The programme, launched in 2021, offers educational opportunities to young patients receiving long-term ventilated care at Amana Healthcare’s state-of-the-art, long-term care facility. The curriculum has been designed to focus on inclusivity and integration, taking into account the unique needs of individual patients.

Running three days a week, the programme includes subjects such as math, languages, and art. It emphasises the development of cognitive skills, fine and gross motor skills, social and emotional skills, sensory regulation, and play skills.

A dedicated team of specialised educators, child life specialists, occupational therapists, and physiotherapists work together to ensure the success of the programme.

The programme comes as part of Amana Healthcare’s commitment to nurturing the educational growth of paediatric patients and dedication to fostering a supportive environment that encourages their overall development.

