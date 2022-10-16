UAE: First Emirati astronaut to interact with children, talk about the future of space travel

Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will also host a story-telling session at Museum of the Future and shed light on his journey to space

Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut ever, is delivering a talk on the on the future of the UAE's astronaut programme and space exploration at the Museum of the Future’s Auditorium on Wednesday, October 19.

Al Mansoori’s keynote, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), is part of the Museum of the Future’s Future Talks series. The series is part of the museum’s efforts to shed light on inspiring Arab and international figures and present pioneering ideas to experts in the academic, scientific, cultural, social, developmental, and other sectors. The talks aim to explore horizons and opportunities to imagine and design the future.

As part of his visit to the Museum of the Future, Al Mansouri will host a kids’ story-telling session about his visit to the space, where he will engage with around 20 children. The activity, which takes place on Level 5 of the museum in the OSS Hope exhibition, is in line with its aim to inspire future generations. OSS Hope is a depiction of a space station in the year 2071 where visitors interact with various stories and join its community.

There will be also a mini exhibition highlighting items from his time in space, including his space suit, the kind of food he ate, and a photo gallery documenting his journey.

Future Talks

The Future Talks series is a platform that aims to celebrate and highlight great Arab minds in various fields. It is part of the museum’s objective to champion a knowledge- and technology-based movement in the region, bringing together great Arab minds to harness and channel their creative energies to create a better future for our communities.

The series of talks have covered many topics such as humanity’s relation to robots, Dubai’s role in investing in the future, the future of mixed reality, the state of sciences and the Arab world, the future of mobility, the role of the metaverse, the future of finance and technology, and the state of the world in 2022.

