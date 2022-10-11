Look: Images taken from space capture evolution of Dubai's Museum of the Future

The 77-metre-tall architectural marvel is the world's most streamlined building

Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 4:47 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 5:17 PM

Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has dubbed the Museum of the Future as the most beautiful building on Earth. And why not? The structure is an architectural wonder that sits majestically for the world to marvel at on the arterial thoroughfare of the emirate - Sheikh Zayed Road.

Now, UAE’s KhalifaSat, a remote sensing Earth observation satellite, has captured stunning images of the structure chronicling its evolution from 2020 to 2022.

"These images, taken between 2020 and 2022 by KhalifaSat, depict the Museum of the Future, the most beautiful building on Earth," the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted. "The 77-metre-tall architectural marvel is the world's most streamlined building."

Spanning an area of 30,000sqm, the seven-storey pillarless structure stands 77 metres high. The most striking part of the torus-shaped structure is the Arabic calligraphy inscribed over the stainless-steel façade.

Over 14,000 metres of wisdom are carved on to the structure. Quotes from Sheikh Mohammed about the future and legacy form the words designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej.

Among the quotes is: "The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.”

The museum is powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy produced by a station connected to the building.

The park surrounding the museum contains 80 species of plants that are taken care of state-of-the-art intelligent and automatic irrigation system.

The National Geographic had listed the museum as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world.

100 per cent Emirati-made satellite

KhalifaSat is a 100 per cent Emirati-made satellite that was launched to space in October 2018.

A team of 70 Emirati engineers from MBRSC built KhalifaSat, which will be the third satellite the centre has launched into space. DubaiSat1 was launched in 2009 and DubaiSat2 in 2013. Commercial and communication satellites by the UAE - YahSat-1,2 and Thuraya 1,2,3 - have also been launched before.

ALSO READ: