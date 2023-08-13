UAE: Filipino, Pakistani expats and Emirati among Emirates Draw winners

'Every dirham brings me closer to giving my daughter the best education and rebuilding my parents’ lives,' a winner says

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM Last updated: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM

The recent Emirates Draw game saw 10,559 winners as they shared a grand total of Dh690,342 in cash prizes.

Among the celebrated winners is Khalid Ali Jaffar Hassan, a dedicated Emirati Operational Manager, and family man who won Dh25,000 in the FAST5 Raffle.

Winners like Filipino expat Seferino JR Cabrera Pestano, who used his win to uplift his family post a tragic typhoon, and Nour Mohammad Ahmad Al Hadid, a Jordanian expat recently blessed with a daughter, highlight the transformative power of such wins. Also celebrating is Talal Tariq Khalil, a Pakistani expat, who won Dh10,000 in the MEGA7 Raffle.

A testament to a transformative journey is Seferino JR Cabrera Pestano, who holds familial bonds in high regard.

Working as a Security Guard in the UAE, Seferino's wife and 6-year-old daughter reside in the Philippines, and he dreams to bring them to the UAE for a better life. The Dh25,000 win in the EASY6 draw was a true blessing after his parents, had suffered significant losses due to a typhoon in the Philippines. Sharing the news of his win with them changed their tears of sorrow into tears of joy.

“Every dirham brings me closer to giving my daughter the best education and rebuilding my parents’ lives,” he says.

For over 30 years, Khalid Ali Jaffar Hassan, who works as an Operational Manager, has been a cornerstone for his family. Motivated by the Coral Restoration Initiative led by Emirates Draw, his Dh25,000 win with FAST5 will be used to clear debts and invest wisely.

Khalid says, "I’m aiming for the MEGA7 Dh100 million Grand Prize. If I win, my aspiration is not to spend on luxury but to safeguard my six children's future and support noble causes."

Meanwhile, the depth of a parent's love knows no limits. Nour Mohammad Ahmad Al Hadid, who was inspired by her newborn daughter to participate with EASY6.

“I believe, my daughter’s birth date numbers were the reason behind my Dh25,000 win. I’m looking forward to a family vacation and hopefully, the Grand Prize in upcoming draws,” she shared.

Talal Tariq Khalil, an ambitious Motion Designer, sees his MEGA7 Raffle win of Dh10,000 as the cornerstone for his parents' dream home.

Grateful for their unwavering support, he reflects, “I dream of a home for my parents. This Dh10,000 win in the MEGA7 Raffle is the first brick. I want to save the AED 10,000 for a rainy day, and I will keep playing for the Dh100 million Grand Prize! With Emirates Draw, I believe that dream will soon be a reality.”

