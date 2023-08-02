Dubai: Indian expat who works for Emirates wins $1 million in Duty Free draw

Saudi national wins a luxury car for the third time

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 1:50 PM

An aircraft engineer working for Emirates Airline was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire at the draw held on Wednesday. Vikraman Nair Remani Amma Vinod, a 48-year-old Indian expat in Dubai won in Millennium Millionaire Series 430, with ticket number 0833, which he purchased on July 9 on his way to Thiruvananthapuram.

A resident of Dubai for 28 years, Vinod is a father of two and hails from Kerala. "Thank you Dubai Duty Free! Participating in your promotion is the best opportunity, and I encourage everyone to try their luck and do the same," he said.

Vinod is the 213th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Mohamad Al Salem, a 57-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia won a BMW 740i M Sport car, with ticket number 0433 in the Finest Surprise Series 1846, which he purchased online on July 15.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 1992, Al Salem is a father of three and runs his own engineering business.

Al Salem is a third time car winner with Dubai Duty Free as he previously won a BMW X6 M50i in January 2022 and a BMW 750Li in January 2007. "Thank you Dubai Duty Free, for giving me the opportunity to win a car for the third time. I will continue to participate to continue winning in your amazing promotion!" he said.

A 26-year-old Tanzanian national based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket 0975 in the Finest Surprise Series 545, which he purchased on July 16 on his way to Zanzibar from Dubai.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 20 years, Murtaza Ebrahimjee purchased three tickets for Series 545 and was delighted to learn of his win. “I’m so happy to finally win! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Ebrahimjee is the second Tanzanian national to have won a motorbike since it was introduced in the Finest Surprise promotion in 2002.

