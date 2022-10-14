UAE: Filipino community plants mangroves to mark 48 years of bilateral ties

Initiative highlights the desire of both countries to preserve the environment as the Emirates gears up to host COP28 in 2023

Celebrating 48 years of bilateral Philippines-UAE relations, community members from across the seven emirates planted mangroves in Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M Quintana and Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) Secretary General Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri led the initiative held this week, which saw the participation of 48 members of the Filipino community. The initiative highlights the desire of both countries to preserve the environment and to call attention to the urgency of mitigating the harmful effects of climate change as the UAE prepares to host COP28 in 2023.

Quintana noted: “Filipinos have been an integral part of the UAE’s history and journey to modernity and prosperity for the last 48 years. In planting these mangroves, we are sowing the seeds that will secure for the next generation of Filipinos and Emiratis a bright, prosperous, and environment-friendly future.”

Dr Al Dhaheri thanked the Filipino community for standing in solidarity with UAE’s initiative to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. She affirmed the joint commitment by the Philippines and the UAE to preserve the environment for the next generation.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai were joined by Filipino community organisations like the Order of the Knights of Rizal-Abu Dhabi (OKOR-Abu Dhabi), the Filipino Social Club (FilSOC), and the United Filipinos of the 21st Century, as well as the Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPAC) and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Department of the Government of Dubai.

