Watch: Filipino expat cries as he is reunited with his mother in Dubai

Thousands of eateries in the country ensure that snacks remain affordable
A Filipino expat had his wish granted when he was reunited with his mother after four years apart.
"I'm so happy," said Cris Gudia, an expat who has lived in Dubai for seven years, in a touching video documenting the reunion. "I can't wait for the moment I see my mom."
City Centre Deira mall in Dubai has earlier launched a campaign called 'Closer than Ever' to help people who could not travel to their home countries during the summer send e-cards to their loved ones. Cris was one of 1,500 people who participated - and the only one who won this lovely surprise.
Cris's mother was flown to Dubai as a part of the campaign. "It's been my dream to come here," she said, beaming and holding flowers in the car on the way to see her son.
"I really really appreciate the effort and this gift," said Cris, before embracing his mother.
ALSO READ:
Thousands of eateries in the country ensure that snacks remain affordable
Scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, the sporting event in Qatar is expected to bring thousands of fans to the Emirates
Guests at the largest Jewish event in the country’s history included prominent ambassadors and dignitaries
The mother of two has been powering Dubai's innovation with DIFC's Fintech Hive, which has accelerated more than 200 startups since its inception
Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh and Doha are among the fastest-growing on the list and performing especially well this year
They highlighted the strong, historic friendship the monarch shared with the Emirates
This will allow pupils, teachers and staff to be with their families as they watch 'history in the making', say principals
Three others to drive away luxury vehicles each