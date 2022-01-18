UAE: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World break new Guinness World Record titles

The theme parks set the record for ‘most contributions to a colour by numbers’ and ‘most contributions to a greetings card’

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World break new Guinness World Record titles. Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 10:52 AM

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi have succeeded in breaking two Guinness World Record titles in celebration of the festive season for ‘Most Contributions to a Colour by Numbers’ and ‘Most Contributions to a Greetings Card’.

Guests of all ages came together to take part while enjoying the theme parks’ immersive festivities, dazzling decorations and experiencing family-friendly rides and attractions alongside spectacular shows and live performances.

Vice President of Operations at Farah Experiences, Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi said: “We are pleased to be partnering again with the Guinness World Record and witnessing another two world records broken with the help of our guests at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

"This is yet another achievement for our award-winning attractions and we are delighted to see guests and families so engaged with us during this time. The festive season is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the holidays and we are committed to creating exciting activities for the whole family to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming them with a line-up of new offerings, experiences and seasonal events in the year ahead.”

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World break new Guinness World Record titles. Photo: Supplied

Using a range of colouring pens, guests have contributed to a large colouring board divided by numbers of an artwork featuring Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s festivities and its award-winning attractions, for the attempt to break the world record of the ‘Most Contributions to a Colour by Numbers’.

With the help of its guests, the Park broke the Guinness World Record title with 4,826 contributions breaking the previous world record of 2,462.

Families and friends from across the nation celebrated the season alongside their beloved characters while enjoying live performances and discovering the holiday cheer of Winter on Italian Street.

ALSO READ:

At Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, guests were asked to pencil their thoughtful wishes on a larger-than-life greetings card for the title of ‘Most Contributions to a Greetings Card’, challenging the previous world record of 16,707 contributions.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi broke the Guinness World Record title with 20,482 contributions during the festive season.

Covered with festive decoration and beautiful holiday lights, the Park transformed into a Winter Spectacular with a festive atmosphere that featured endless fun and live shows for all guests and families.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com