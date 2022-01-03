UAE sets new Guinness World Record with mural featuring Sheikh Zayed

The artwork, developed by the Ministry of Interior, shows the man of the nation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM

The Mental Map Zayed, man of the nation, that was developed by the UAE Ministry of Interior's Innovation Center, has entered the Guinness book of records as the largest mural mental mapping in the world.

"The Guinness committee delivered the certificate to the MoI Undersecretary Major General Khalifa Hareb al Khaili, last Tuesday evening, at the Police Academy square, where the extraordinary mural stands," the MoI has announced on Instagram.

‏"The metal mapping team has been working in close coordination with several entities and partner institutions to prepare the mental map since the idea came to life two years ago."

At the time, Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, ordered the adoption of the idea by Najla al Banay, and work commenced to execute it the best possible way.

