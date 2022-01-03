Covid-19: Latest self-isolation rules in Dubai, Abu Dhabi; all you need to know

Here are a few guidelines residents can follow in case they need to self-isolate or quarantine after testing positive.

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 11:23 AM

With Covid-19 cases surging in the Emirates, knowing the rules and what precautionary measures to take once you get the coronavirus is all the more important to curb the spread of the virus and avoid any violations.

While UAE health authorities are playing an active role to ensure public health safety, here are a few guidelines residents can follow in case they need to self-isolate or quarantine after being tested positive.

What happens if I test Covid positive in Dubai?

Anyone with a confirmed RT-PCR test report is a confirmed case. This means such individuals would have to isolate for ten days even if they do not have any symptoms.

According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the first steps to be taken are – downloading the Covid-19 DXB mobile application and immediate isolation in a room separate from family members. Informing their employers is advised. Failure to download the app would result in a fine of Dh10,000.

The ten-day isolation begins from the moment the PCR test is taken. Asymptomatic and individuals with mild symptoms must stay at home for ten days. Since household members are at high risk, they must stay in rooms separate from the infected individual. Once the patient completes ten days of self-isolation, take another PCR test.

If an individual begins to develop more serious symptoms, they can call DHA on the toll-free number 800 342 to book a virtual consultation. After completing the isolation period, a clearance certificate would be sent to them via text message or on the Covid-19 DXB app.

What if I cannot home quarantine?

According to the DHA, institutional quarantine is available for those who cannot home quarantine, however, they will have to have to pay for it.

Who is a Covid-19 close contact?

A close contact is a person who is exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 case, in close proximity of one metre or less, for a period of not less than 15 minutes. Close contact is also a person who is in direct physical contact with a positive case (e.g. handshake) two days before the positive case showed symptoms or two days before the positive case got the PCR test done or during the ten days of the illness.

What if I test positive in Abu Dhabi?

Covid-19 positive cases with severe symptoms in Abu Dhabi must go to the nearest emergency ward immediately. Those who test positive and are symptomatic but have non-severe symptoms, or are aged 50 years or older, or have a chronic condition, should visit one of the following assessment centres:

- Abu Dhabi City: Zayed Port

- Al Ain: Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khubiaisi hall

- Al Dhafra Region: Madinat Zayed and all SEHA affiliated hospitals

A citizen or resident of Abu Dhabi, who tests positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic, should visit a Seha Drive - through a testing facility and repeat the test to confirm the result. Individuals must quarantine at home until they receive the result.

If the second test result is positive and individuals are still asymptomatic, they should quarantine at home and isolate themselves from other members of the household. They should continue to repeat the test at a Seha drive-thru testing facility every couple of days until you test negative two times at least 24 hours apart.

If you develop symptoms that are non-severe, they can continue to quarantine at home and stay isolated from other members of the household. If they develop severe symptoms, go to the nearest emergency ward immediately.

What do I do if I come into contact with a positive case?

Those who are in close contact with a positive case must immediately visit one of the following Seha Prime Assessment Centres:

- Abu Dhabi City: Zayed Port

- Al Ain – Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khuabiaisi hall

- Al Dhafra Region – Madinat Zayed and all SEHA affiliated hospitals

You will be registered in the home quarantine programme.

This is followed by home quarantine, including isolating from other members of the household. Vaccinated individuals must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six. If the PCR test result is negative, the quarantine period is complete.

Non- vaccinated individuals must quarantine for ten days and take a PCR test on day nine. If the PCR test result is negative, your quarantine period is complete. Those registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct their PCR test for free via walk-in at one of the Seha Prime Assessment Centres.

