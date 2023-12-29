UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE extradites man charged with murder to Belgium

The extradition was carried out with the approval of UAE's Minister of Justice

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 11:26 PM

Last updated: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 11:32 PM

UAE authorities have today extradited Gergeli Frank, an Albanian national, to Belgian authorities on charges of committing murder.

The extradition was carried out after legal and judicial measures were taken regarding his trial and with the approval of the UAE's Minister of Justice.

He has been handed over to Belgian authorities in accordance with the decision issued on December 13, 2023.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE