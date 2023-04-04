Dubai court rules that Sanjay Shah be extradited to Denmark

Chairperson says the donation reflects the organisation's commitment to giving
The Dubai Court of Cassation has rejected Sanjay Shah's appeal to reverse the decision to extradite him to Denmark.
Shah, a British national wanted by Danish authorities, was arrested by Dubai Police in response to Denmark’s extradition petition, and his extradition was referred to the Dubai Courts by the Attorney General.
Although the Dubai Courts initially rejected Denmark’s extradition request, Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, appealed the decision in accordance with the Law of International Judicial Cooperation. He announced that the Dubai Court of Cassation has now upheld the decision to extradite the suspect to Denmark.
