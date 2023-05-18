UAE expresses solidarity with Italy, offers condolences over flood victims

The project will be implemented in Dubai Silicon Oasis as a trial run
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Italian Republic over the victims of the torrential rains and floods in the Emilia Romagna region, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries and significant damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Italian Government and people, as well as the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Highly qualified professors from Europe and America come to the emirate periodically to teach the surgeons, offering them hands-on experience in the latest techniques
Five people have died after intense rains caused flooding across the country's Emilia Romagna region
The initiative aims to rehabilitate and educate them, equipping young people with an array of transferable skills
Ministers, leaders call on residents to report malicious messages and refrain from sharing these such content
A thrilling concept, daycations allow individuals to enjoy all the amenities and experiences on offer by a property without having to book a room for the night
The machine operator intends to buy a house for his mother in Nepal and save a huge chunk of the money for his child's education
Through a unique programme, many of these kids are also taught how to save lives in various scenarios