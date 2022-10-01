UAE: Expat finds bagful of cash, hands it over to police

How fragrances are made to order in a simple laboratory to create a unique aroma that determines the very essence of your individuality
Abu Dhabi Police have recently honoured an Asian expat for his honesty, integrity, and cooperation.
The man returned the money to authorities in hopes that the person who lost the bag would be able to find the cash.
He was appreciated for handing over a bag containing cash to Tourism Police.
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Division, commended the man for his contribution and handed over a gift to him. He said that noble act contributes to the establishment of values, which enhances security and stability in the society.
The recipient thanked the authorities for the honour and appreciated the continuous efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police in maintaining security and ensuring the cooperation of residents.
Attendees of the event included Major General Muslim Al Amri, Deputy Director of the Criminal Security Division, Major Rashid Khalaf Al Dahhery, Director of the CID, and presenter Rashid Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the Tourist Police Department.
ALSO READ:
How fragrances are made to order in a simple laboratory to create a unique aroma that determines the very essence of your individuality
The avant-garde two-seater eVTOL flying car X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities
Emirate ranks first in the Arab world in UN e-government survey
He was leading a normal life, going to work and playing sports regularly – until one night, when he felt a sudden, sharp pain above his shoulder
Move will help showcase the traditional sport in international arena, says Sheikh Ahmed
Fayis Ashraf Ali, who is currently in the Emirates for a pit stop, says one of his biggest dreams is to meet his hero Sheikh Hamdan
Launched in January 2022, it is the region’s largest movement designed to recognise exceptional talents across key fields
The installations are part of the emirate's larger mission to eliminate plastic use, cut waste and slash carbon emissions