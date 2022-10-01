UAE: Expat finds bagful of cash, hands it over to police

The authorities honoured him and gave him a gift for his honesty, integrity and cooperation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 12:05 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 12:18 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have recently honoured an Asian expat for his honesty, integrity, and cooperation.

The man returned the money to authorities in hopes that the person who lost the bag would be able to find the cash.

He was appreciated for handing over a bag containing cash to Tourism Police.

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Division, commended the man for his contribution and handed over a gift to him. He said that noble act contributes to the establishment of values, which enhances security and stability in the society.

The recipient thanked the authorities for the honour and appreciated the continuous efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police in maintaining security and ensuring the cooperation of residents.

Attendees of the event included Major General Muslim Al Amri, Deputy Director of the Criminal Security Division, Major Rashid Khalaf Al Dahhery, Director of the CID, and presenter Rashid Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the Tourist Police Department.

