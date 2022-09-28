Abu Dhabi Police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

Motorists urged to use alternative routes to reach their destination

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 10:47 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents about the field exercises that will be conducted in collaboration with the Civil Defence and other strategic partners at Al Mafraq Industrial area on Thursday, September 29.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes during the duration of the exercises that's taking place in the morning.

Additionally, authorities have warned residents to stay away from the area and not to take any photographs.

They also informed about loud sounds that will be emitted during the time of the exercise.