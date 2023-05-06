UAE evacuates 176 from seven countries out of Sudan

It demands them to activate the cyber emergency response system in cooperation with the competent authorities
The fourth evacuation plane – carrying 176 individuals, including journalists, from seven countries out of conflict-stricken Sudan – landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) said the evacuation mission is part of the UAE’s “humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthen global cooperation and solidarity, based on providing protection for civilians and facilitating aid and assistance to countries in times of need.”
The UAE has now evacuated a total of 566 individuals from Sudan. Priority was given to those most vulnerable, including the sick, children, elderly and women.
Two batches of evacuees arrived last week and the third evacuation plane landed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Mofaic said the UAE will host and provide the evacuees (from other countries) with all necessary support and assistance prior to their safe return to their respective home countries.
The Ministry also underscored the UAE's commitment to work with its international partners “to serve the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire and to return to the political process and dialogue in order to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.”
On Friday, the UAE dispatched two relief planes to Sudan in cooperation with the World Health Organisation.
