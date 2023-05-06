Dubai humanitarian organisations implement plan to support Sudanese nationals in UAE

Dubai charity allocates Dh3 million to support those who were unable to travel back to Sudan

Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment provide support to Sudanese nationals until they can safely return to their country. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 8:38 PM

Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment announced that they have joined hands to support Sudanese nationals in the UAE who were unable to complete their journey back to Sudan due to the ongoing conflict in their country.

The announcement was made in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide immediate support to Sudanese nationals until they can safely return to their country.

As part of the first phase of assistance, the Establishment has allocated Dh3 million in humanitarian aid.

Both entities are implementing a comprehensive plan to deliver appropriate assistance, and are also working closely with relevant authorities in the country, including Dubai Airports, to assist Sudanese nationals and ensure their needs are met.

Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said: "As a nation founded on the principles of compassion, generosity and solidarity, the UAE stands with the Sudanese people during these challenging times. Providing aid to Sudanese nationals temporarily unable to leave the UAE is not just a duty but a reflection of the UAE's humanitarian values and spirit. We believe that every human being deserves dignity and respect, and we are committed to upholding these principles through our humanitarian efforts."

Ibrahim Bumalha, Dubai Ruler's Advisor for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment, emphasised the Establishment's unwavering commitment to providing full support to the Sudanese nationals affected by the conflict in their country. This commitment reflects the Establishment's dedication to standing in solidarity with all countries around the world, he said.

"The Establishment is also fully prepared to offer immediate assistance, including urgent relief supplies, to our brothers and sisters in Sudan. Additionally, with its advanced field and logistical operations network, the Establishment is well-equipped to take charge of support and assistance operations, leveraging its experience in charitable and humanitarian work in many countries across the globe," Bumalha added.

The Establishment has taken swift action to provide support and closely monitor the needs of Sudanese individuals and families in the UAE. The Establishment has ensured they have access to necessary resources and services, including housing, healthcare and other vital necessities. It is also collaborating closely with the relevant authorities to facilitate their safe return to their home country as soon as conditions permit.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, the Establishment has been providing support to a total of 750 Sudanese nationals comprising men and women in Dubai who have been unable to leave due to their flights being cancelled.

The Establishment has provided these families with full accommodation in both Dubai and Sharjah. In addition, the Establishment has also provided three daily meals and a cash amount to cover their essential needs.