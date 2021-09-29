UAE entrepreneur among first to get Oman long-term residency card

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil is among the first investors to have received Oman’s long-term residency card.
The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday granted the newly launched card to 22 foreign entrepreneurs at a ceremony held in Muscat.
Dr Shamsheer, the chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, received his 10-year investor residency card from Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotions.
VPS Healthcare operates Burjeel and Lifecare hospitals in Oman and owns 24 hospitals in total across the UAE and India.
“I am deeply humbled and privileged to receive the long-term residence card granted by the Oman government. This is a proud moment and I take this opportunity to extend my sincere gratitude to the leadership of Oman and Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef for bestowing the honour,” said Dr Shamsheer.
The UAE Government had granted him the golden visa in June 2019.
The Investor Residency Programme of Oman is in line with the Sultanate’s efforts to provide a booster to the economy through foreign investments.
According to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the programme is meant to attract bigger investments to diversify the economy and boost the growth of the gross domestic product.
The long-term residency comes with certain benefits and will act as an incentive for expats to make further investments in Oman.
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE16 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE17 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE17 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE20 hours ago