UAE-Egypt leaders look to the future with hope: Gergawi

The country will always remain the compass, umbrella and pulsing heart for all Arabs in general and Emirati people in particular, says Minister of Cabinet Affairs

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:37 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:42 AM

A top UAE minister stated that the deeply-rooted fraternal ties between the leaders and peoples of the UAE and Egypt have developed an exceptional, inclusive model of cooperation in all walks of life.

‘Egypt will always remain the compass, umbrella and pulsing heart for all Arabs in general and Emirati people in particular. Egypt is a source of support, originality and history and the present which encompasses our joint work to achieve development,'' said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Emirati-Egyptian relations. The three-day celebrations are being co-organised by the Egyptian and Emirati governments.

He said that Egypt had supported and embraced the UAE federal experiment from the beginning, providing it with energies, potentials and qualified human resources.

He lauded the bonds between the leaders of the two countries as ‘exemplary'' and it serves interests of the two peoples and those of the Arab World while ensuring the stability of the region and beyond.

‘’Leaders of the two countries are looking forward to the future with hope and are building the foundations for the renaissance of the Arab Nation. The leaders see that only cooperation can establish stability and security in the region,'' he affirmed.

The Minister said: "Every Egyptian achievement is an achievement that the Emirati citizen is proud of. And every Emirati achievement is an achievement that the Egyptian citizen is proud of."

‘’The Emirati position on Egypt has not changed throughout history. After about 50 years, we find President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirming the same meaning. The UAE is always with Egypt in the same position, as His Highness says, 'Egypt is a major Arab country.' It is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and we consider security of both UAE and UAE is indivisible and Egypt's progress, development and stability represents the interest of the UAE and all Arabs,'' he concluded.