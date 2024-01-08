UAE: Dh75,000 food bill; Dh7,500 single order — top purchases of 2023 on app revealed

Supplied photo

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 12:49 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 10:55 PM

Remember those long queues outside the Apple stores in the UAE for the latest iPhone? Well, one resident avoided all that hassle by ordering the iPhone 15 and an Apple Watch Ultra 2 on an app and got them delivered to his home in minutes.

This $2,042 (Dh7,500) order formed the largest single Quik Groceries one on the Careem app last year.

This came as the multi-service app revealed the most interesting customer trends from 2023.

The largest spend on the app’s DineOut was $20,420 (Dh75,000) at an Indian vegetarian restaurant, where a customer bought gift boxes for Diwali, the festival of lights.

In Quik, the highest number of orders by a single customer throughout the year was 473, while the fastest delivery time was one minute. The most popular delivery time was between 7pm and 9pm. The most ordered items were water and bananas. “The weight of bananas ordered in 2023 was the equivalent of over 1,000 gorillas. Customers ordered enough drinking water to fill an Olympic swimming pool,” Careem said.

The app recorded an 80 per cent increase in healthy food orders in the UAE.

The most popular day to send money to India and Pakistan through Careem Pay’s international remittance service was the last Thursday of the month. One customer sent $76,389 to Pakistan throughout the year. “The fastest remittance transfer was just 16 seconds for a transfer from the UAE to India.”

For rides, the most popular intercity route was between Dubai and Sharjah. “Customers in Dubai, Riyadh and Amman were most likely to forget items in a Careem ride. For the second year running, one of the strangest items left by riders was a bridal dress! Riders also left behind a pillow, a ring, and a hair wig.”

The most active bike rider completed 4,357 trips throughout the year in the UAE — mostly to deliver orders from the restaurant he works for in JLT. The second most active rider completed 2,288 trips —mostly for his commute to work.

The longest bike ride in 2023 was by an adventure seeker riding for 5 hours and 38 minutes around the Al Qudra bike track.

