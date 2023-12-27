Revealed: UAE customer buys 438 grocery items in single shopping spree

Seeding operations amount to approximately Dh29,000 for every flight hour, reports global climate journal
In the fast-paced world that we live in, some of us hardly have the time to physically shop for groceries. But with the digital era taking over every aspect of our world, it has become easier for those who live life in the fast lane to move their shopping sprees online.
Online delivery platform Talabat has revealed some fascinating online grocery shopping trends in the UAE. Check it out — these purchases are for the books!
What's better than a grocery spree? A record-breaking one! The biggest single order of the year they recorded contained 438 items and was placed on Wednesday, August 2.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As for the most orders placed by a single customer this year? That record is for a formidable 595 individual orders placed by one clearly loyal customer.
Fruits and vegetables made up the majority of the orders during the year with more than 12 million units sold. The trend held no matter what time of day it was and no matter what else was on the menu. Is that because consumers are increasingly opting for healthier choices? Your guess is as good as ours — but it's a welcome trend, no less.
Although the platform had orders being placed round the clock, 7pm was consistently recorded as peak hour this year.
ALSO READ:
Seeding operations amount to approximately Dh29,000 for every flight hour, reports global climate journal
Response Plus Medical has been rescuing hundreds of wounded Palestinians as part of the UAE’s Gallant Knight 3 mission
The iconic Fujairah fort turned into a magnificent dining hall
Legal action shall be taken against violators, the police said, calling on all institutions and individuals to cooperate
The installation, that weighs over 300kg, is meant to serve as a reminder that the journey of acquiring knowledge can be enjoyable
Over 50 boats were moved from the marinas situated in Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, as well as from the Emirates Palace to Al Lulu Island to form the acronym
Aimed at supporting the beekeeping industry in Dubai and the UAE, the festival, running until December 31, will feature around 60 Emirati beekeepers
Those who encounter such scams are urged to contact Mofa's emergency hotline