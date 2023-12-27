Revealed: UAE customer buys 438 grocery items in single shopping spree

Photo: File

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 7:14 PM

In the fast-paced world that we live in, some of us hardly have the time to physically shop for groceries. But with the digital era taking over every aspect of our world, it has become easier for those who live life in the fast lane to move their shopping sprees online.

Online delivery platform Talabat has revealed some fascinating online grocery shopping trends in the UAE. Check it out — these purchases are for the books!

What's better than a grocery spree? A record-breaking one! The biggest single order of the year they recorded contained 438 items and was placed on Wednesday, August 2.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As for the most orders placed by a single customer this year? That record is for a formidable 595 individual orders placed by one clearly loyal customer.

Fruits and vegetables made up the majority of the orders during the year with more than 12 million units sold. The trend held no matter what time of day it was and no matter what else was on the menu. Is that because consumers are increasingly opting for healthier choices? Your guess is as good as ours — but it's a welcome trend, no less.

Although the platform had orders being placed round the clock, 7pm was consistently recorded as peak hour this year.

ALSO READ: