UAE: Dh20,000 fine, jail for violating child labour laws

They were received by the Defence Attache at the Embassy of India and officials of the UAE Navy
Violating child labour laws in the UAE can result in severe punishments, including jail time and hefty fines.
Ras Al Khaimah Police took to their social media recently in order to remind the public of Article (38) on Child Rights.
This article prohibits the following:
1. Exploiting children for begging
2. Illegal child labour
3. Making children do activities that hinder their education, harm their physical or mental health, or moral and mental integrity.
The violation of these rules will result in imprisonment and/or a fine of Dh20,000 or more.
