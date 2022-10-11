UAE: Dh20,000 fine, jail for violating child labour laws

Police list offences that exploit minors and will result in imprisonment

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 8:21 AM

Violating child labour laws in the UAE can result in severe punishments, including jail time and hefty fines.

Ras Al Khaimah Police took to their social media recently in order to remind the public of Article (38) on Child Rights.

This article prohibits the following:

1. Exploiting children for begging

2. Illegal child labour

3. Making children do activities that hinder their education, harm their physical or mental health, or moral and mental integrity.

The violation of these rules will result in imprisonment and/or a fine of Dh20,000 or more.

ALSO READ: