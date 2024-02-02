UAE: Dh1 million cash prize to be awarded to Arab Hope Maker winner on Feb 25

Photo: Screengrab

The winner of the Arab Hope Makers award who will receive a cash prize of Dh1 million will be revealed on February 25 during a ceremony at Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, Dubai.

More than 58,000 nominations from across the region were received for the 4th edition of the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab region celebrating philanthropists, according to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the awarding on his X social media account on Friday.

He said: “Hope making is the highest expression of humanity and noble values. To silently plant the seeds of goodness is the essence of true civilisation that humankind seeks.

“Tens of thousands of inspiring Arabs who joined the 4th edition of Hope Makers will light new paths leading to the rise of the Arab world and to a better tomorrow. On 25 February we honour those whose dedication to the betterment of their communities is a lifestyle, and who made it their mission to help those in need,” he added.

The Arab Hope Makers has attracted more than 300,000 nominations since its inception in 2017.

“We strongly believe in Arabs ability to write new chapters in the region’s story. The growing numbers of people joining the initiative every year gives us hope, because life can improve when we sow goodness,” Sheikh Mohammed underscored.

A humanitarian mission

MBRGI said “the Hope Makers initiative targets all Arab individuals and institutions who, voluntarily and without seeking financial or material gains, have a creative and impactful project, program, campaign or initiative that aims to improve a certain aspect in the community, alleviate the suffering of those in need, solve a local challenge or enhance the quality of life for a specific segment of the community.

“The most influential and distinguished hope makers are rewarded through financially supporting their initiatives so they can extend their reach,” MBRGI added.

Past winners

In 2017, Nawal Al Soufi from Morocco — who helped save the lives of more than 200,000 refugees — was named the Arab Hope Maker.

Mahmoud Wahid from Egypt was named the Arab Hope Maker in 2018, for giving refuge to homeless seniors on the streets of Cairo.

The last winner, in 2020, was Emirati Ahmed Al Falasi, who won for his mission in establishing advanced kidney dialysis centres and incubators in Mombasa, Kenya.

