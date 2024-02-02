UAE: Dh1 million cash prize to be awarded to Arab Hope Maker winner on Feb 25

Incentives amounting to Dh1 million were announced for an employee or team that excels in eliminating unnecessary procedures
The winner of the Arab Hope Makers award who will receive a cash prize of Dh1 million will be revealed on February 25 during a ceremony at Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, Dubai.
More than 58,000 nominations from across the region were received for the 4th edition of the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab region celebrating philanthropists, according to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the awarding on his X social media account on Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He said: “Hope making is the highest expression of humanity and noble values. To silently plant the seeds of goodness is the essence of true civilisation that humankind seeks.
“Tens of thousands of inspiring Arabs who joined the 4th edition of Hope Makers will light new paths leading to the rise of the Arab world and to a better tomorrow. On 25 February we honour those whose dedication to the betterment of their communities is a lifestyle, and who made it their mission to help those in need,” he added.
The Arab Hope Makers has attracted more than 300,000 nominations since its inception in 2017.
“We strongly believe in Arabs ability to write new chapters in the region’s story. The growing numbers of people joining the initiative every year gives us hope, because life can improve when we sow goodness,” Sheikh Mohammed underscored.
MBRGI said “the Hope Makers initiative targets all Arab individuals and institutions who, voluntarily and without seeking financial or material gains, have a creative and impactful project, program, campaign or initiative that aims to improve a certain aspect in the community, alleviate the suffering of those in need, solve a local challenge or enhance the quality of life for a specific segment of the community.
“The most influential and distinguished hope makers are rewarded through financially supporting their initiatives so they can extend their reach,” MBRGI added.
In 2017, Nawal Al Soufi from Morocco — who helped save the lives of more than 200,000 refugees — was named the Arab Hope Maker.
Mahmoud Wahid from Egypt was named the Arab Hope Maker in 2018, for giving refuge to homeless seniors on the streets of Cairo.
The last winner, in 2020, was Emirati Ahmed Al Falasi, who won for his mission in establishing advanced kidney dialysis centres and incubators in Mombasa, Kenya.
ALSO READ:
Incentives amounting to Dh1 million were announced for an employee or team that excels in eliminating unnecessary procedures
Their child suffers from a rare and genetic disorder known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy
A system where mothers could work in office in the first half of the day and remotely from home in the second was also proposed
This year, Sharjah Mosque will be a mix of traditional and modern in terms of content creation as visitors will see a lot of abstract effects
Medical tattooing or micro-pigmentation is the application of specialised pigments or dyes to the skin to address specific cosmetic or medical concerns
As expats without extended family here, one-to-one support really helps in achieving natural birth, a doctor says
The latest cycle positively impacted the lives of over 48,000 children and reached more than 127,000 employees working in participating institutions
This is the third successful mediation by the Emirates that resulted in the release of captives