Emirati man builds biggest charity hospital in Africa using personal and family savings

After Winning Arab Hope Makers 2020 Award, Al Falasi's charitable initiatives continue to make a global impact

Photo: ahmadhopemaker/Instagram

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 7:49 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 7:52 PM

UAE citizen Ahmed Al Falasi, who earned recognition by winning the prestigious "Arab Hope Makers 2020" award for his remarkable humanitarian work in Kenya, is now set to take his altruistic endeavours to new heights.

Al Falasi, along with his family, is launching a groundbreaking project to provide relief to over 10 million individuals residing along the African coastline in Zanzibar. This visionary initiative involves the establishment of a state-of-the-art, the biggest charitable hospital that aims to transform lives and uplift communities.

Al Falasi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make a tangible impact on the lives of those in need.

"I believe that this is little compared to the rights of these needy individuals. These are deductions from my savings and my family's savings, and it has been a dream of mine to reach this stage and execute this project," said Al Falasi, in a video shared on his Instagram account.

The origins of his altruistic journey began with opening a shelter for children in China. Subsequently, he shifted his focus to Kenya, utilizing his family's financial resources to create a kidney dialysis center, that has since proved instrumental in offering life-saving treatment to those in need.

Al Falasi has donated eight cutting-edge mobile units specially designed for kidney dialysis and blood transfusion. These units, four for each country, are intended to provide essential medical services to individuals in Lebanon and Kenya, countries currently grappling with challenging circumstances.

In the video, Al Falasi revealed his decision to establish the charitable hospital, named 'Amnah', was underpinned by careful study and personal experiences.

He highlighted the pressing needs of millions of residents in Zanzibar and similar regions, who often confront the twin challenges of health issues and poverty.

These underserved populations lack access to basic healthcare facilities, with many medical centers being outdated and deficient in essential medical equipment. Al Falasi underscored that a lack of cleanliness within these facilities contributes to the prevalence of diseases, infections, and epidemics.

Amnah hospital aims to be a beacon of hope and healing, covering a wide spectrum of medical specialties including dedicated sections for children, women, childbirth, and a specialized dermatology clinic.

The 'Ahmad Al Falasi Hope Maker Foundation' was formally recognized by the Ministry of Community Development on June 25, 2020, with its headquarters situated in Dubai.

Al Falasi shared his heartfelt message through a post on Instagram.

"We started the journey of hope and giving from the land of giving, we crossed continents and borders so that we can spread the values we grew up with. From this standpoint, with the blessings of Allah and your continuous support, we created Ahmad Al Falasi Hope Maker Foundation so that we can spread hope all over the world."

"Join us in this journey through the link in the bio, may Allah bless you all," he added.

ALSO READ: