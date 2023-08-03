UAE astronaut gets a surprise treat from Earth: A conversation with his father

Raise the UAE flag high, Sultan AlNeyadi's father tells him during 'A Call from Space' event in Abu Dhabi

Saif AlNeyadi talks to his son during the Abu Dhabi edition of 'A Call from Space' event.

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 9:34 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi had a delightful surprise as his father Saif AlNeyadi graced the Abu Dhabi edition of 'A Call from Space' event. The presence of his father added a special and emotional touch to the live interactive session with Sultan AlNeyadi from the International Space Station (ISS).

Saif AlNeyadi expressed his happiness at attending the event and conveyed greetings from his family. He further added that they were all proud of the achievements Sultan is making in space.

The conversation between the father and son started with ‘Assalamualaikum.’

“I am happy to attend the very first event. I couldn’t attend because the circumstances did not allow me to. I would like to convey greetings from your family, they all are proud of you and your achievements,” said the father.

“Raise the UAE flag high and make our leaders and family proud. Thank you and wish you good luck,” concluded the father.

Sultan AlNeyadi talks to the attendees of the event from the ISS.

Expressing surprise, Sultan thanked his father and prayed for his long life. “Thank you whoever has arranged this,” he said.

He further replied to his father: “You always told me that every hard-working person will find a result. Thank God with this diligence, determination, and persistence I am talking to you today from aboard ISS,” said Sultan, thanking the country’s leadership’s guidance and support.

The event was organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, also attended the event. A diverse audience of 300 people, including students, government officials, and space enthusiasts were also present.

Sultan AlNeyadi shared with the audience comprehensive insights into his mission, celebrated as the longest Arab space mission in history. Responding to queries, AlNeyadi discussed about the importance of the suit he wore during the spacewalk, the effect of the microgravity environment on his body, and how he maintains his immunity on the ISS, among others.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Al Nahyan expressed his pride to AlNeyadi. “Your accomplishments have ignited a beacon of inspiration for our younger generations. There is no doubt that this experience will create opportunities and open scientific horizons for the Arab youth. Your mission not only serves as a catalyst for a growing interest in science and technology but also as a compelling call to engage with the intriguing field of space science,” he told AlNeyadi.

Responding with heartfelt appreciation, AlNeyadi said: “Thank you, Your Excellency, for your kind words. You have been, and still are, one of the biggest advocates of culture and tolerance in the UAE and the Arab world,” said AlNeyadi.

A boy asks a question to astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi the Abu Dhabi edition of 'A Call from Space' event.

“Our nation is making big strides in all fields. Our presence on the ISS stands as a powerful testament to the fact that nothing is impossible. This ethos is the motto of our beloved country, and with the support of our wise leadership and the aspirations of our youth, we will continue to achieve more accomplishments,” added AlNeyadi.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General, MBRSC, said: “This series of conversations with AlNeyadi has been an incredibly inspiring journey for all of us. AlNeyadi’s mission has significantly elevated the interest in space, science, and technology among the youth of the UAE. His endeavours are stimulating curiosity and ambition, planting the seeds for the future astronauts, scientists, and innovators of our nation.”

The current mission, marking AlNeyadi's sixth month in space, has achieved numerous firsts for an Arab astronaut, such as conducting a spacewalk, performing scientific experiments, and more. As the 'A Call from Space' series nears its conclusion, it has granted close to 10,000 attendees the unique opportunity to connect with AlNeyadi, gaining a profound understanding of his mission, life aboard the ISS, and space exploration in general.