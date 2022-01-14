UAE: Dewa's nanosatellite sends first signals from space

It was launched to improve its operations, maintenance, and planning of electricity and water networks

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 2:05 PM

The Dewa-SAT-1 nanosatellite, launched by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Thursday, January 13, 2022, has sent its first signals from space.

It will settle into a low earth orbit at an altitude of between 525 and 530 kilometres. It travels at some 7.5 kilometres per second and takes about 90 minutes to orbit the Earth.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, said that Dewa-SAT 1 is a 3U nanosatellite.

It was launched as part of Dewa’s Space-D programme to improve its operations, maintenance, and planning of electricity and water networks by using nanosatellites and taking advantage of the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and information exchange through space communications, Earth observation and remote-sensing technologies.

“Through the Space-D programme, we intend nanosatellite technology to complement the terrestrial IoT communication network to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of Dewa’s operations and support the digitisation of our electricity and water networks.

"This will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our planning, operations, and preventive maintenance for our production, transmission, and distribution divisions ,as well as our smart grids and electric vehicle charging stations. It also reduces costs, improves asset use, enables knowledge and experience transfer, and educates Emiratis at Dewa.

ALSO READ:

"By the end of 2022, we plan to launch a 6U nanosatellite with customised high-resolution image sensing technology to be specificly designed for Dewa to communicate with its IoT terminals. The project includes applications to collect and analyse data. multi-spectrum, high-resolution thermal imaging devices such as those used on board spacecraft.

"They are specifically designed for use in electricity and water networks, and will be deployed to detect thermal fingerprints in high voltage transmission lines, substations, buildings and solar power stations,” said Al Tayer.

Dewa, in collaboration with NanoAvionics, launched Dewa-SAT 1 nanosatellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex (SLC-40) in Florida, USA.

Dewa is the world’s first utility to use nanosatellites to improve the maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks.