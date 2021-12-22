Dubai: Dewa signs deal to launch 2 nanosatellites to enhance operational efficiency

The programme aims to train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance Dewa's electricity and water networks

Wed 22 Dec 2021

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has selected NanoAvionics, a satellite manufacturer and mission integrator company, to design, build, test, and manage the launch of two nanosatellites 3U and 6U to enhance its operational efficiency.

The services supplied by Nanoavionics also include operation, knowledge transfer and training.

This project is part of Dewa’s Space-D programme that seeks to enhance its operational efficiency, and promote preventive maintenance for the planning, generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and water networks.

With Space-D, the utility services provider expects to reduce costs, improve its asset utilisation and provide sustainable, efficient and reliable power and water services to its customers.

The Space-D project includes the launch of a satellite constellation to support its primary satellite. These will be manufactured by Emiratis at the Research and Development (R&D) Centre of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The system features a ground station at the solar park as well as IoT and AI technologies to support ground communication transmission stations in electricity and water networks.

By deploying this infrastructure, Dewa seeks to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of its planning and operations, and enhance preventive maintenance at its production, transmission, distribution divisions as well as its smart grids, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Multi-spectrum, high-resolution thermal imaging devices such as those used onboard spacecraft, specifically designed for use in electricity and water networks, will be deployed to detect thermal fingerprints in high voltage transmission lines, substations, buildings and solar power stations.

Dewa will use a 3U satellite with an Internet of Things (IoT) payload as well as a 6U satellite with an Earth Observation (EO) payload from Nanoavionics. Using satellite network connectivity, IoT terminals, satellite imagery and applying AI to the captured data will bring greater efficiency and effectiveness to its operations, maintenance and planning.

The agreement with NanoAvionics also includes launch management, construction of the ground station, and an extensive training programme for Emirati professionals to facilitate know-how transfer and support in expanding Dewa’s future space capabilities.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said the programme aims to build Dewa’s capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks.

“The programme will take advantage of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to exchange information with the help of satellite communications and earth observation technologies,” said Al Tayer.

“This is a fantastic project for NanoAvionics to be involved in and a great example of how satellite technology improves our lives and helps us to become more sustainable,” said Vytenis J Buzas, co-founder and CEO of NanoAvionics

