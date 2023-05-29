UAE deploying nationwide network of EV charging stations, minister says

Al Mazrouei pointed that the UAE is seeing a 'notable growth' in the EV market

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 6:34 PM Last updated: Mon 29 May 2023, 6:53 PM

UAE is installing a nationwide network of EV charging stations and looking at new legislations, a minister said during the second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit (EVIS 2023) in Abu Dhabi.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, noted that electric vehicles will drive the UAE’s shift toward green transport future,

“Reaching net-zero emissions has become a collective and urgent priority that can only be achieved by decarbonising carbon-intensive sectors. Electric vehicles are set to be at the core of our shift to green mobility,” the minister said after inaugurating the event.

Al Mazrouei underlined that the EV market looks promising and offers unique investment opportunities. “We invite future-thinking businesses to capitalise on these opportunities. Investing in the EV industry makes a perfect environmental and economic sense.”

The minister pointed out that the UAE is seeing a “notable growth” in the EV market, driven by multiple initiatives developed by the UAE government to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles.

“We constantly offer incentives to make electric vehicles more appealing to consumers, as well as improve the quality of our infrastructure to accommodate the increase in the number of EVs.”

Al Mazrouei told reporters that work is underway to introduce a new legislation on charging stations, which number up to 500 now.

“We aim to raise the number to 800 in the coming years.”

The minister noted that in line with the UAE’s commitment to becoming climate neutral by 2050, the government aims to increase the share of EVs on roads by 2050.

“To fully realise the potential of electric mobility, we are deploying a nationwide network of public and private charging stations, equipped with the latest innovative technologies to reduce charging time. These stations follow a national guide that unifies their specifications across the emirates and aligns them with world-class standards,” Al Mazrouei said and urged participants to work together to ensure the transport sector is on track to become low carbon and sustainable.

The minister took a detailed tour of the exhibition and had long discussions with exhibitors, innovators and dealers on the new technologies and innovations on display. The event showcasing more than 50 EVs and global e-mobility service providers, like charging infrastructure. Organised by the Abu Dhabi-based Nirvana Holding, the event has attracted global household brands like Geely, Skywell, Tesla, BYD, Polyester and others.

Eng. Naser, event director, said the exhibition is a platform where industry leaders can showcase their latest vehicles, services, and innovations.

“We wanted this summit to be a meeting place where industry experts, investment companies, research centres, government policymakers, and entrepreneurs can meet and discuss the challenges that face the environment-friendly transition to electrifying transportation.”

Apart from catching the latest EV models at the exhibition and getting first-hand knowledge of the latest developments in this industry, visitors have the opportunity to test drive the latest electric vehicle models available in the market at the Outdoor EV Test Drive, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), till Wednesday.

ALSO READ: