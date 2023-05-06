UAE cybersecurity council warns public, private entities of cyber attacks

Hervé Dupont of Fortiche, producers of Arcane: League of Legends series, quells Humans vs AI debate at Sharjah Animation Conference
The UAE Cybersecurity Council called on public and private sectors to exercise the utmost caution against any cyber attacks that may target the national digital infrastructure and assets.
The Council demanded the public and private entities to activate the cyber emergency response system in cooperation with the competent authorities in order to share data so as to proactively prevent possible malicious attacks.
The Council stressed the importance of confronting various cyber attacks by vital sectors, in addition to activating protection systems and cyber security policies and raising the awareness of the authorities about any suspicious electronic activities that may harm their systems.
The UAE is adopting the best standards and practices of safe digital transformation and protection of the national digital infrastructure and space.
ALSO READ:
Hervé Dupont of Fortiche, producers of Arcane: League of Legends series, quells Humans vs AI debate at Sharjah Animation Conference
The latest titles from over a hundred publishers will be distributed across the emirate's libraries
In an exclusive to Khaleej Times, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, explains the significance of global culture and history in developing modern societies worldwide
The vehicle that was bumped ended up slamming into the road barrier
The initiative returned this year with four training sessions in the northern emirates and two others in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The young boy is now safe, healthy and with his family, local police assured the public
Both landmarks will have a a synchronised laser show at 8.05pm on May 6
It will house a range of specialisations, including lifestyle and preventive medicine, oncology, women's health, paediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, among others