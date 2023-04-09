UAE court proves Emirati lineage of 8-year-old girl born after parents' divorce

The mother said that the man married her and then left her when she was pregnant

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 7:25 AM

A UAE court has established that and Emirati man is the father of an eight-year-old daughter of a European woman.

According to the case files, the woman, who is the plaintiff in the case, was married to the Emirati man (the defendant). He then left her shortly into the marriage, while she was pregnant. The woman submitted evidence of this in the form of a marriage contract, the child's birth certificate, her ID from the European country, and her residence in the UAE, among other documents.

The mother said that she registered the girl in the European country where she was born as she did not know where the father was at that time. When registering her daughter, she named the Emirati man as her father.

The defendant then acknowledged that the child is his daughter, and said that when she was born, he was unable to prove her lineage as he did not know her mother was pregnant and was not in touch with her after they separated.

ALSO READ: