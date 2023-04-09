UAE court proves Emirati lineage of 8-year-old girl born after parents' divorce

Services were held in various languages to cater to different nationalities
A UAE court has established that and Emirati man is the father of an eight-year-old daughter of a European woman.
According to the case files, the woman, who is the plaintiff in the case, was married to the Emirati man (the defendant). He then left her shortly into the marriage, while she was pregnant. The woman submitted evidence of this in the form of a marriage contract, the child's birth certificate, her ID from the European country, and her residence in the UAE, among other documents.
The mother said that she registered the girl in the European country where she was born as she did not know where the father was at that time. When registering her daughter, she named the Emirati man as her father.
The defendant then acknowledged that the child is his daughter, and said that when she was born, he was unable to prove her lineage as he did not know her mother was pregnant and was not in touch with her after they separated.
