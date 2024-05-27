UAE condemns Israeli strike on Rafah refugee centre

Higher premiums, additional fee: Why 'insurance break' is getting costly for UAE motorists after rains
The UAE strongly condemned and denounced the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was the targeting of tents for displaced persons, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens of innocent civilians.
On Monday, an Israeli airstrike triggered a massive blaze killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court ruling to halt Israel's assault.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire, providing protection for civilians, and preventing further loss of life.
The authority noted the importance of committing to implement the measures recently issued by the International Court of Justice regarding Israel’s immediate ceasefire in Rafah.
This is in addition to the demand for a halt of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and the necessity of keeping the Rafah crossing open for the entry of humanitarian aid on a large scale.
The Ministry called for concerted international efforts to stop the escalation in all parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, and to alleviate the catastrophic and dangerous humanitarian situation that civilians are experiencing in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Strip,
It also stressed on the need to ensure that humanitarian and relief aid reaches the Gaza Strip in an urgent and sustainable manner.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia also condemned the act in a statement. The Kingdom categorically rejected "the Israeli occupation forces' continuous blatant violations of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws, and norms".
Inputs from Reuters
