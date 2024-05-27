Israel orders Spain to stop consular services for Palestinians from June 1

Palestinians look at the damages at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Israel said Monday it had told Spain's consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering consular services to Palestinians from June 1, as a "punitive" measure for Madrid's recognition of a Palestinian state.

The foreign ministry said that Spain's consulate in Jerusalem is "authorised to provide consular services to residents of the consular district of Jerusalem only, and is not authorised to provide services or perform consular activity vis-a-vis residents of the Palestinian Authority".

The directive is effective from June 1, the ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement that "today, I implemented preliminary punitive measures against the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem following the Spanish government's recognition of a Palestinian state".

"We will not put up with harming Israel's sovereignty and security."

"Whoever gives an award to Hamas and tries to establish a Palestinian terrorist state will not be in contact with the Palestinians," Katz said.

Spain is one of the European countries that has been most critical of Israel over the war in Gaza.

Last week, Spain, Ireland and Norway announced their decision to recognise the State of Palestine from Tuesday, May 28, drawing a strong rebuke from Israel.

On Sunday, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares justified his government's decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

He said in Brussels that the recognition "is justice for the Palestinian people (and) the best guarantee of security for Israel".

On Sunday, the European Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also hosted Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa for international talks on building up the Palestinian Authority of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to eventually take over Gaza rule from Hamas.