UAE: Visa-free entry to Japan from November 1 for Emiratis

From November 1, 2022, UAE nationals holding a normal passport will be able to enter Japan without a visa, authorities have announced today.
They will be able to avail visa-free entry provided that the duration of their visit does not exceed a period of 30 days.
Eariler it was announced that UAE citizens will be exempted from entry visa requirements to Japan. This came as a comprehensive strategic partnership was signed between the UAE and Japan.
Japan recently announced that it is finally lifting its Covid restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the borders after two and a half years.
The East Asian country had earlier suspended visa waivers 'until further notice' — but as it started easing rules for tourism, travellers from a number of countries have been granted exemption from visa requirements.
Launched by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the comprehensive UAE-Japan partnership was sealed as the two countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations.
