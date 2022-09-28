UAE: Visa-free entry to Japan announced for Emiratis

This comes as a comprehensive strategic partnership is signed between the UAE and Japan

Citizens of the UAE will be exempted from entry visa requirements to Japan. Details on when this exemption will take effect shall be revealed soon, it was announced on Wednesday.

Japan recently announced that it is finally lifting its Covid restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the borders after two and a half years.

The East Asian country had earlier suspended visa waivers 'until further notice' — but as it started easing rules for tourism, travellers from a number of countries have been granted exemption from visa requirements.

Launched by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the comprehensive partnership was sealed as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

It was inked by Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE's Special Envoy to Japan; and Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Al Jaber stressed that Japan's announcement to exempt the country's citizens from entry visas is the result of the efforts of the UAE diplomacy.

This step, he added, will boost not only tourism but also cultural and academic exchanges and business opportunities.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as it is expected to encourage more diplomatic, economic, political, trade and investment partnerships.

Its main areas include cooperation in the political and diplomatic field, including bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It covers the provision of development and humanitarian assistance, and cooperation in the field of economy, trade, energy and industry.

Artificial intelligence, healthcare, SMEs and other priority areas, in addition to agriculture, environment, climate change, education, science and technology, defence and security.

