UAE: Banks waive over Dh1 billion debts of 4,511 Emiratis

The move was implemented as per the directives of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa

Photo: File

By WAM Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 10:47 AM

The Non-performing Debt Relief Fund announced on Wednesday that 20 banks and financial institutions had waived the debts of 4,511 Emirati citizens, with a total value of more than AED1,157,388,000.

The banks that participated included First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered, Mashreq Bank, Etisalat, National Bank of Fujairah, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, Commercial Bank International, Sharjah Islamic Bank, RAK Bank, Amlak Finance, Al Masraf Arab Bank for Investment & Foreign Trade, National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ), Commercial Bank of Dubai, Ajman Bank, Aafaq Islamic Finance, and Reem Finance.

The move was implemented as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

On this occasion, Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Non-performing Debt Relief Fund, said that this gesture is part of the UAE's wise leadership's keenness to ensure a decent life for all Emiratis and the highest possible standard of social stability.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that what gives this initiative a special importance is that the country has outlined an ambitious vision for the UAE's next 50 years of achievement as the country prepares to unite to mark its Golden Jubilee. "The UAE believes that human capital is the nation's true wealth and it works to invest the energy of every member of the nation to serve himself, his community and his country."

Al Suwaidi also expressed his thanks to all banks and institutions that contributed to this initiative, praising the exemption provided to the defaulters and their active participation in achieving the objectives of the fund.

For their part, the senior executives of the banks said that the noble move aimed at easing the burden of UAE nationals, consolidating the values of tolerance and cooperation and implementing charitable and humanitarian initiatives established by the country's leadership.

Since its establishment, the fund - in cooperation with national banks - has undertaken many important initiatives to address the issues and concerns of citizens and provide them with the means for a decent standard of life.