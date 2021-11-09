Sharjah Ruler stops bank from auctioning citizen's house

Every food parcel contained essential food ingredients enough for each beneficiary to prepare meals for one month.
UAE21 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered a bank to stop auctioning a house owned by a UAE national.
The bank planned to auction the house, which was bought through a loan worth Dh3,500,000.
The Sharjah Ruler ordered the concerned authorities to follow up on the citizen's problem and address it.
The bank offered to sell off the house due to a two-year delay in paying the remaining installments.
The remaining money owed to the bank amounted to about Dh1,400,000, which the bank customer could not settle due to financial circumstances.
The Ruler intervened and issued his order after listening to the Emirati discuss his problem on the Direct Line program of Sharjah Radio and Television.
The Emirati said that he supports his family, including his mother, two wives, and four children, and that he owned a factory that was completely gutted in a fire. He failed to fulfil his loan commitment to the bank due to his loss and financial difficulties.
ALSO READ:
>>Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
>>Sharjah Ruler announces Dh4.5 million grant to buy latest books at SIBF
The bank offered to put up the house for sale no later than November 10, after the end of the six-month deadline; this meant that he had to pay the total amount owed to the bank.
He urged for help from the authorities, wanted the bank to reschedule the remaining loan, and reduce the monthly installment's value to Dh10,000, as he had no other place for him and his family to live.
Every food parcel contained essential food ingredients enough for each beneficiary to prepare meals for one month.
UAE21 hours ago
New law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE22 hours ago
Exercise aims to strengthen joint defence and military cooperation
UAE22 hours ago
She is in Glasgow as part of the UAE delegation to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference that ends on November 12
UAE23 hours ago
The first private medical university in the country was founded in 1998
UAE23 hours ago
Over 95.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
UAE1 day ago
Authority urged farm owners to shift toward organic agriculture
UAE1 day ago
Her rare condition was diagnosed, thanks to a Dubai doctor.
UAE1 day ago