UAE authorities discuss cooperation on export controls with US, EU, and UK partners

It is a dedicated campus for innovation and will provide state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure
The United Arab Emirates welcomed a joint visit from senior officials from the European Union, United Kingdom and United States on September 5 to discuss export controls and the trade of potential dual-use products. The visit advances constructive conversations held in February 2023.
During the visit, Erik Woodhouse, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs at the US Department of State, David O'Sullivan, International Special Envoy for the Implementation of EU Sanctions, and Kumar Iyer, Director General of Economics, Science, and Technology of the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), met with representatives from the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Economy, the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The sessions provided an opportunity for the UAE to brief on the country's export control framework, and for both sides to discuss respective sanctions regimes and set out future plans to further strengthen coordination.
Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: "As one of the world's most important trade and investment hubs, the UAE welcomes the opportunity to build on the constructive conversations held in February to strengthen our partnership and coordination on export controls and sanctions regimes."
"The visit was an opportunity to highlight the UAE's export control framework, as well as outline in detail the clear and robust processes in place. The UAE has a legal export control framework and is continuously monitoring the export of dual-use products. We reiterated our commitment to remain in close dialogue with our international partners."
ALSO READ:
It is a dedicated campus for innovation and will provide state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure
Abdalla Al Ameeri says the tears of joy make his job worth it
The airlines will also explore terminal co-location, reciprocal lounge access and ground handling, among other initiatives
Nimil, an Indian expat, won the last Golden Summer Draw prize of Dh50,000 in gold coins
Prakash from Bangalore, India, and UAE resident Freddy Gomez walked away richer by Dh125,000 each
This agreement underscores the company's growing global presence, particularly in the East and South Asian markets
'We have about five or six offers,' revealed Pieter VanBergen, Manager and Taxidermist at Afrikan Tanning and Taxidermy
They will look to address climate crisis ahead of COP28