UAE: Indian expat stranded for months without documents repatriated

Having failed to change his visa status, the visitor accumulated overstay fines as he did not have the means to fly back

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

An Indian national who was stranded in the UAE for many months without documents has been repatriated to his home country with the help of local social workers.

Muhsin hails from Thrissur district of the south Indian state of Kerala. The 49-year-old had arrived in the UAE on a visit visa in March 2023. Soon after, he claimed he lost his bag containing his passport and other documents.

Having failed to change his visa status, the visitor accumulated overstay fines as he did not have the means to fly back to India. Unable to pay rent, he was asked to leave his accommodation as well. Social workers spotted him at a park and offered to help him.

Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services; social workers Siyaf Mattanchery and Rahima Shaneed; and Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman workers from the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) teamed up to help him.

According to the social workers, the authorities waived his overstay fines. They then helped him get a police clearance certificate and an outpass from the Indian Consulate in Dubai. They secured the relevant documents from Al Aweer to secure his exit from the country.

The social workers also secured an air ticket for Muhsin, who flew back to Kerala recently.

Authorities in the UAE issue advisories routinely, advising visitors to ensure they don’t overstay in the country. If their visit visa expires, they have to either get a fresh one or get a residency.

The UAE recently standardised overstaying fines. According to the new rules, visit, tourist and residence visa overstaying fees have been standardised at Dh50 per day.

As reported by Khaleej Times, 42 Sri Lankan women stranded in the country on expired visas are in the process of being repatriated to their home countries.

