UAE announces paid public holiday for National Day

December 2 and 3 will be paid public holidays for private sector workers in the UAE to celebrate the National Day. Since the dates fall over the Saturday-Sunday weekend, they won’t translate into an extended break.
Last year, employees of both private and public sectors were granted an extra day off on December 1 to observe the Commemoration Day, previously known as Martyrs' Day. Combined with the National Day holidays, residents got a three-day break in 2022. However, this is not the case this year. Friday, December 1, this year is a working day.
Fret not, though. Residents will get to end 2023 and welcome the new year with a three-day break. January 1, 2024, falls on Monday and is a paid holiday. Combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s three days off to start 2024.
Also called the UAE Union Day, the UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.
Expo City Dubai will host the official Union Day show that narrates the country’s sustainability story.
