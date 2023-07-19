UAE announces closure of financial markets for Islamic New Year holiday

The collision occurred in the direction of commercial centre at the exit leading to Al Meydan Street
The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has announced that the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will close for the Hijri New Year holiday on Friday, 21st July. Trading will resume on Monday, 24th July.
The announcement follows Circular No. 07 of 2023 issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources concerning the Hijri New Year 1445 holiday.
The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, however, will remain open and will continue to operate under normal trading hours.
