UAE: Alshaya launches new customer loyalty programme

Customers can redeem points and unlock benefits across over 70 retail brands, with points earned in-store, in restaurants and online

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 8:24 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 8:36 PM

Alshaya Group, one of the world's leading international franchise operators, has officially launched Aura, its brand-new customer loyalty programme, in the United Arab Emirates. The innovative new scheme lets customers redeem points and unlock benefits across a uniquely wide choice of over 70 world class retail brands, with points earned in-store, restaurants and online.

The launch in UAE follows the successful launch of the programme in Qatar and Kuwait earlier this year, with the number of members already reaching over 1 million so far.

John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer, Alshaya Group said: “As we celebrate reaching 1 million members of Aura, we’re proud and extremely excited to bring our new, world-class loyalty programme to our customers in the UAE – one of our largest markets.

Aura is an exciting new way for us to thank them for their loyalty and let them know that they are special.

“We offer our customers the widest choice of brands and experiences to suit their different preferences. Celebrating our customers’ individuality, and rewarding them, is what Aura is all about.

By bringing together all of Alshaya’s well-loved international brands into one programme, we can unlock a personalised world of rewards, experiences and benefits that is unmatched.”

Aura members can earn and redeem points across their favourite brands, access a range of personalised shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences, and receive priority notification of promotions and sales events across a portfolio that includes: H&M, American Eagle, Mothercare, Victoria’s Secret, The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, Bath & Body Works, Boots, M·A·C, Pottery Barn, and West Elm.

Members also get the chance to earn points through the brands e-commerce sites.

Aura membership is open to everyone aged 18 and above. It is free, quick, and easy to join, and members can use the Aura Mena app to track their benefits and access their rewards. Joining is as simple as downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play, or registering for Aura in any participating Alshaya store or restaurant.

From fashion to beauty, home furnishings to dining, members collect points every time they spend. Points can be used for future purchases or to access experiences such as a personalised gourmet treat, a bespoke shopping experience or a pampering beauty treatment.

For every Dh10 spent, 10 points are earned on spend across all Alshaya stores and restaurants (excluding Starbucks). The more customers shop with Alshaya brands, the more benefits they can unlock.

With so many brands in the Aura programme, members can enjoy unmatched opportunities to earn points.

Aura Hello is the entry point membership and is for holders of 1 to 5,999 tier points

Aura Star is for holders of 6,000 to 23,999 tier points. Star members will earn points faster: 1.5 x than Hello

Aura VIP, the top tier of Aura, starts with 24,000 tier points, gives access to VIP membership benefits, and earns points even faster: 2 x that of Hello

Plans are already underway to launch Aura in all Alshaya markets in the GCC and beyond, with Saudi Arabia coming in the next few weeks.

Aura members will be able to earn and redeem rewards wherever they shop across the GCC, as each of these markets is included in the Aura programme.

ALSO READ: