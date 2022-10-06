Alef Group launched new loyalty programme mobile app

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 4:20 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 4:23 PM

A newly launched Alef Be mobile application helps users access relevant information quickly and easily and adds to a seamless, positive experience while using Alef’s products and services.

Alef Group, recently launched its Alef Be mobile application virtually, offering customers, investors, and partners an elevated shopping, purchasing, and business experience.

In a statement by Alef Group: “We are eager to adapt to the new norm, reshaping retail trends through the Alef Be application, which will elevate the customers’ shopping experience and keep them updated on the exclusive offers from brands they love.”

The loyalty programme will enable customers to buy more and pay less through exclusive offers from their favourite brands. Alef property investors are also set to benefit from the new app, allowing them to conveniently explore a range of premium properties, own and lease a home in Sharjah and manage payments through a safe and secure online payment portal. In addition, all Alef retail partners will have the opportunity to promote their brands, increase visibility, increase sales, and grow their business through the services offered by the new mobile app.