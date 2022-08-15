UAE: 7 fun things to do with your kids before schools reopen

Khaleej Times has put together a list of activities for you to enjoy the last few days of summer vacation with your children

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 8:50 AM

As we enter the last leg of the summer, Khaleej Times put together a list of cool things you can do with kids before schools reopen at the end of this month

1. Operations Mars: Head over to Al Khawaneej Walk for an unforgettable experience of launching a rocket the First Kids of Mars summer camp for children aged 5 to 14. Operating from 4pm to 10pm, the program is in collaboration with experts at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). During the session, kids will learn about the solar system, gravity, Martian geology, and potential for plant life ­before lifting off with a warp-speed ride to the red planet. To grant kids access to the experience, parents just need to spend Dh50 or more at the mall and present the receipt. The space camp can take groups of 20 kids at a time.

2. Chill Out Lounge: Take a break from the scorching heat by heading to the chill out lounge. Originally opened in 2007, it offers a unique experience with ice sculptures, seating arrangements and illuminated interiors – all at a temperature of -6ºC. Hosting a special Frozen Sea Life theme, the lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, hot chocolate and more. This summer vacation, there is a special offer where a family of 4 can enjoy the lounge for Dh190.

3. Rethink at D3: The Dubai Design District is making hosting several community programs throughout August to make it a fun place for families to visit. Whether your little ones want to move and groove at the weekend hip hop dance classes or learn at the sustainable robotics workshop by Junkbot or they want to splash some color with the non-spray graffiti workshop, D3 has it all. Head there to make the best use of your time this summer.

4. Burj Khalifa: The world’s tallest tower needs no introduction whatsoever. This summer UAE residents have an opportunity to visit the At The Top observatory desk located on Level 124 and 125 of the building at a special offer price of just Dh60. Valid until September 30, the offer will allow residents to experience the world’s fastest double-deck elevators that will whisking visitors at 10m/s to get to the deck where they can enjoy an unforgettable view of Dubai’s skyline.

5. Jais Sky Tour: The adventure seekers can head straight to Ras Al Khaimah’s majestic Jebel Jais for a day of fun and adrenaline. The Jais Sky Tour takes explorers through a complex route of six zip lines that range from just 337 metres to well over 1km, through the towering Hajar Mountain range wearing a specially fitted harness, traveling at an average speed of 60kmph. The experience that will last approximately 2 hours will navigate seven platforms connected by six ziplines. Participants must weigh at least 40kg and be of at least 122cm tall. The special summer offer tickets cost Dh230 during weekdays and Dh280 during weekends per person.

6. Aqua Fun JBR: For water lovers, the largest inflatable aquapark in Dubai is the perfect place to cool down this summer. Spanning a total of 2,700sqm and extending 25m into the sea, there are over 110 different games for visitors to test their agility, speed and strength. Whether you chose to splash around aimlessly in the water or you get competitive with your friends on the obstacles, the park offers endless fun under the watchful eyes of several lifeguards. For groups of 5 and more people, the ticket prices start at Dh125 per person for unlimited access all day.

7. Relay Reading: Families looking for some quiet time and lots of books, there are two options to choose from. Whether you head to the lectern-shaped Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai or the cosy House of Wisdom in Sharjah, there are thousands of books for kids to choose from and enjoy.

ALSO READ: