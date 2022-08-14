UAE: New summer programme gives kids chance to be tour guides at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Children can learn to organise special culture tours at the iconic landmark

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 4:23 PM

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center (SZGMC) has launched the 10th edition of the Junior Culture Guide programme as part of the Young Builders, a youth capacity-building initiative.

The programme gives them access to career opportunities as cultural tour guides, and lets them know how to organise these tours inside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The Center issues a reference book to the participants, which includes a detailed explanation of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's legacy, general information about the UAE, the traditions and customs of the local community and the aesthetics of Islamic architecture in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

This aims at developing childrens' skills, abilities and knowledge of the history and culture of the UAE. The apprentices also hone their skills in public speaking and communicating with others, and have the opportunity to learn about different cultures.

The programme, which was launched on Sunday, will continue until August 25, targets school students in the age group 11 to 14.

The launch of the programme, which coincides with the International Youth Day, reflects the UAE's civilised and humanitarian face and the SZGMC's efforts to instill the true Emirati values in the young generations and develop their knowledge and skills.

Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at SZGMC, said: "The launch of the programme coincides with the International Youth Day to hone the skills of youth in the summer vacation to present a bright image of the tolerant Islamic culture as part of the SZGMC's mandate to promote the UAE's message for inter-cultural coexistence and peace."

Jamal Al Dahmani, Director of Worshiper and Visitor Services Department at SZGMC, said the programme is based on an early and continuing learning approach to hone the skills and harness energies of young generations through a series of training workshops so to become a well-knowdged junior cultural tour guide that the Centre's strategy aims to instill the culture of volunteering among youth, by offering young people the chance to volunteer inside and outside the Centre, which helps develop character, as well as their social skills and desire for giving.

He added that the SZGMC also works to foster the talents of young people, preparing them for the future, through the Junior Culture Guide Programme, which utilises a special curriculum, coupled with workshops and field training, that develops their ability to shoulder responsibility from an early age and become specialists in cultural tours, and ambassadors of their country.

The total number of graduates from the Junior Culture Guide programme reached 389, said Al Dahmani.

